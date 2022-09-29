A detail of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a basketball (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The defending National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball champions are changing things up for the upcoming season.

The University of Kansas (KU) men’s basketball team tweeted a sneak peek of the team’s new uniforms Thursday afternoon. The program promised to reveal the uniforms on Twitter after receiving 2,023 likes.

The Twitter account reached its goal in a little more than 30 minutes and immediately shared pictures of the new threads.

The biggest change is the large stripe all the way down the side of the uniform.

The basketball season officially kicks off with Late Night in the Phog Friday, Oct. 14. Shaquille O’Neal will perform as DJ Diesel.

The night will also include the unveiling of the Jayhawks men’s basketball team’s 2022 National Championship banner, and returning players will receive their 2022 NCAA championship rings.