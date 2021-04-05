KU names Goff as new Athletic Director

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) The search for the next leader of the athletics department at KU is over, the university announced on Monday the hiring of Travis Goff as its next director of athletics.

Goff currently serves as the deputy director of athletics and assistant vice president at Northwestern University. In this role, he is a member of the executive staff responsible for all high-level decisions and is a sport administrator for the football, volleyball and baseball programs. Before joining Northwestern, he served as associate athletics director for external affairs at Tulane University. Prior to that, he worked in athletics development at KU, where he also earned his undergraduate degree.

“Our search for an athletics director during the past several weeks resulted in conversations with a number of outstanding candidates, which speaks well of KU on the national stage,” Girod, KU Chancellor said.

“Travis stood out among the candidates due to his experience, his reputation as a man of integrity, and his demonstrated ability to connect with faculty, staff, alumni and donors. I am especially impressed with Travis’ vision for KU. Travis understands the challenges we face and the changing landscape of collegiate athletics. At the same time, he is well-positioned to help us build on our recent successes in student-athlete healthcare, diversity and inclusion, and student-athlete academic achievement. The fact that he is a Jayhawk is an added bonus and will undoubtedly serve him well as he moves Kansas Athletics forward.”

Goff will begin his new role immediately.

Girod will introduce Goff to the KU community at a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at the Lied Center.

