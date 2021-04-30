Buffalo’s Lance Leipold named as next Jayhawks football coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas has named Lance Leipold from Buffalo as the new head football coach. He will be the 41st head coach in Kansas Football history. It is the first coaching hire for new athletic director Travis Goff.

Leipold has been the head football coach at the University of Buffalo since 2015. He posted three straight winning seasons for the first time in 20 years. He won 24 games over the final three seasons, which included a seven-game shortened-season schedule in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the most successful three-year run in Buffalo history. He also won six Division III national titles in eight seasons before going to the Bulls.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Coach Leipold, Kelly, Lindsey and Landon to the Jayhawk Family,” said Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “He is a man of integrity, a developer of young men, a program builder and a winner. His track record of sustained excellence is exactly what we were looking for in our next leader, and is what the University of Kansas and our fans deserve.”

Leipold signed a six-year contract and takes over for Les Miles. Miles, a former title-winning coach at LSU, parted with the Jayhawks after two losing seasons amid allegations of sexual harassment dating to his time with the Tigers. 

Then two days later, the university announced former athletic director Jeff Long was also leaving KU.

