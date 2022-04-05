LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas is planning a huge welcome home celebration for the Jayhawks. The team brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks will leave New Orleans Tuesday and fly to Topeka before busing back to Lawrence and arriving late afternoon.

Fans are asked to gather in the seats on the west side of Memorial Stadium for the team’s arrival.

Stadium gates will open at 3 p.m. The team is expected to arrive around 4:15 p.m.

KU says all surface lots around Memorial Stadium, as well as the Mississippi Street Parking Garage, will open at 2 p.m.

There will also be a shuttle running from downtown Lawrence and Lot 90. Shuttle service begins at 2:30 p.m.

The University of Kansas is also planning a parade to honor the Jayhawks. Details on that event will be announced soon.