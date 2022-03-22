LAWRENCE, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — As the Kansas University (KU) Jayhawks get ready to face the Providence College Friars in the Sweet 16, KU head coach Bill Self and his players shared their thoughts on Tuesday about the upcoming matchup.

“I think we’re gonna have a decent book on its team,” Self said in regards to scouting Providence.

“If I was gonna say there was a team they remind me of, it may be ours,” he continued. “They’re quick, they’re athletic and they guard.”

Kansas will face a Providence team that is very experienced. The Friars have five graduate transfers and only one underclassman in their rotation.

“It’s just minor things that you gotta tighten up to be able [to] win games against tough teams, especially like Providence,” guard Christian Braun said.

“They shoot the ball really well, gotta older team, so we’re gonna have to really respect this team,” forward Jalen Wilson said.

The emergence of Remy Martin has been a huge key to the Jayhawks’ success since he returned from injury, success that comes as no surprise to his team.

“Whether he was playing or not he was always the first one off the bench to help us, coaching as much he could, Wilson said.

“When a guy is that locked in and prepared, it just takes one little moment or glimpse to get him right back to where he was and now you see exactly who Remy is.”

Coach Self acknowledged it will take more than Martin’s brilliant play to advance.

“He’s carried us, and we need to get probably a little bit more balance from our perimeter scorers in addition to Remy.”

With a win, Kansas will surpass Kentucky with the most wins in NCAA history, a feat that Self downplayed by saying it just means they beat Providence.

The Jayhawks will face the Friars on Friday at 6:29 p.m. CST on TBS.