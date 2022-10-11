LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas may be without its star quarterback for the rest of the season.

On Tuesday, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said Daniels is doubtful for the Big 12 matchup, but one Lawrence Journal-World reporter said Daniels could miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder.

Daniels quickly replied to the report about being out for the season, tweeting, “Sheeesh…That’s News to Me,” on Tuesday afternoon.

While many speculate the details surrounding Daniels’ injury, Leipold said Daniels is day-to-day, doubtful for Saturday’s game and won’t comment much more than that.

During last week’s game vs. TCU, Daniels landed on his right shoulder just before halftime and did not play the rest of the game.

Backup Jason Bean stepped up in a big way throwing for 262 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jayhawks will likely be with Bean at quarterback again as they head to Norman for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday.