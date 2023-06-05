LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks have released their 2023-24 nonconference basketball schedule. And once again, it looks to be among the toughest in the country.

The Jayhawks will have an exhibition game against Fort Hayes State on Nov. 1 before opening up the regular season against North Carolina Central at Allen Fieldhouse.

During that game, they’ll honor legendary coach and Kansas alumnus John McLendon. He also coached at NCCU.

McLendon broke many barriers in the game of basketball, including becoming the first African American head coach at a predominantly white institution and the first college coach to win three-straight national titles.

The Jayhawks’ next matchup will be at home against Manhattan College on Dec. 10.

KU’s schedule includes the much-anticipated Champions Classic for the 13th time against the Kentucky Wildcats in Chicago.

The Jayhawks will also play in the Maui Invitational from Nov. 20-22 in Lahaina, Hawaii. The field will include Chaminade, Gonzaga, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee and UCLA.

They will then face Eastern Illinois on Nov. 28.

A matchup with the defending champions UCONN at home will be on the slate. The Jayhawks will face the Huskies on Dec. 1 for the Big 12-Big East Challenge.

KU will have a bout with UMKC at home on Dec. 5 before welcoming Mizzou for another Border War showdown on Dec. 9.

That will be followed up with the Jayhawks’ lone road game against Indiana. They close out their nonconference schedule at home against Yale on Dec. 22.

Univeristy of Kansas Athletics said there will still be one more game to add to the Jayhawks’ schedule.