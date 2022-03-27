CHICAGO — After a raucous first half that ended with a six point Kansas deficit, the Jayhawks rallied in the second half to secure a win over Miami and a trip to the Final Four. They beat the Hurricanes 76-50.

This marks KU’s 16th trip to Final Four and the fourth Final Four in the Bill Self era.

David McCormack came through big for the Jayhawks with 15 points and four rebounds. Christian Braun (12 points, six rebounds) Ochai Agbaji (18 points, five rebounds) both scored in the double digits.

In the first half, the Hurricanes came out on fire with senior Kameron McGusty scoring 14 points and engineering a 35-29 Miami lead at the half.

KU went on a 19-5 run to start the first six minutes of the second half and took the game over from there.

McGusty ended the game with 18 points and four rebounds. Isaiah Wong followed him with 15 points.

The Jayhawks dominated the second half by winning in second chance points, rebounds and points in the paint.

Miami finished the game missing 12 straight threes.

KU will now play 2 seed Villanova in the Final Four on Saturday, April 2 at 5:09 p.m. local time.