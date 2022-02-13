PHOENIX, Ariz. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — In Kansas’ five-game tournament at the Grand Canyon Tournament, they came out victorious in four of them.

Wins over Northern Colorado, Bradley, Fordham and hosting team Grand Canyon (won 10-7 in eight innings) highlight a strong beginning of the season for the Jayhawks.

Their sole loss came from Weber State on the final day of the tournament.

The highlight of the weekend is the Jayhawks’ comeback to beat Bradley: KU was down 6-0 after two and a half innings and scored 10 unanswered runs over the next two and a half innings, including six in the bottom of the third.

Olathe Northwest’s Shayna Espy emerged from the weekend as the Jayhawk with the highest batting average at .500, going 7 for 14 at the plate, with five walks, three RBIs and three stolen bases.

Senior Shelby Gayre currently leads the Jayhawks with two home runs and eight RBIs.

Freshman pitcher Katie Brooks is 2-0 coming out of the weekend, with eight strikeouts and giving up one earned run after 9.1 innings.

KU will head to College Station for the Texas A&M Tournament on Friday.