KU Sunday basketball game canceled, no plan to reschedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Basketball has canceled its Sunday game with Tarleton State due to a coronavirus outbreak, according to a Friday night tweet.
University officials are not planning to reschedule the game at this time, according to the tweet.
LATEST STORIES:
- Non-emergency line will go live New Year’s Eve
- House set to vote on Trump’s $2,000 stimulus checks
- Watch Live: US House voting on Trump’s $2,000 checks
- ‘The Rush’ sports talk: Kansas City Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed in AFC as Travis Kelce sets records
- President-elect Biden warns of ‘roadblocks’ to transition