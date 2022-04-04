LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Athletics invites fans to watch Monday night’s national championship game against North Carolina from Allen Fieldhouse.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Admission to the watch party is free and concessions will be made available on the first and second levels of Allen Fieldhouse.

Parking is available in all yellow lots beginning at 4 p.m., while the Allen Fieldhouse Garage will be open beginning at 5 p.m. Kansas Athletics’ clear bag policy will remain in effect to enter Allen Fieldhouse. Seat chairbacks are welcome.

Kansas earned its 10th NCAA Tournament title bid with an 81-65 victory over Villanova.

North Carolina entered the game following an 81-77 victory over Duke.