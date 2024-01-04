LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU’s top pass rusher is taking his talents to the next level.

On Thursday, KU defensive lineman Austin Booker announced plans to declare for the NFL draft.

Booker was stellar in his lone season with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. He was named Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for the 2023 season after racking up eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in his final year of college ball. He was also named All-Big 12 First-Team.

“I want to thank [defensive ends] Coach Panagos for the opportunity, Coach Leipold for believing in me, and everyone that supported me at the University of Kansas,” Booker said in an announcement on Instagram. “It felt like family and I will forever be grateful for the platform to showcase my skills.”

Booker appeared on K-Nation in December. He did not play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl with KU.

The ‘Hawks now seek to replace the production of both Booker and Gage Keys, who transferred to Auburn, for 2024. Contrarily, KU’s best defensive back, Cobee Bryant, recently announced he will return to Lawrence for the 2024 campaign.