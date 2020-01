FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament in New York. There has been more attention on Kansas basketball over the past six months in court rooms than on basketball courts, and Self and the rest of the No. 3 Jayhawks are ready for that to change. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self is dismissing a rumor that he will take the San Antonio Spurs coaching job.

At Thursday’s media availability, Self addressed ESPN College Basketball Analyst Seth Greenberg’s prediction about taking the Spurs job.

Self said he thinks it’s an insult to the Spurs and that “there is absolutely zero truth to that.”

‘The Jayhawks start Big 12 play at 3 p.m. Saturday against West Virginia.

