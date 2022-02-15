LAWRENCE, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Kansas guard Christian Braun isn’t just focusing on college and basketball. The junior dropped the first release of his CB2 Collection on his new website Tuesday.

The line includes a ‘Braun 2’ hoodie, shirts and a limited edition “Braun Eyed Girl” T-shirt. Prices range from $29.95 to $49.95.

Braun also said that buyers will be entered in a drawing to win a new pair of Yeezy 350’s with each purchase.

The Jayhawk thanked fans for their support in a tweet.

The CB2 Collection launched the day after the Jayhawk’s win over Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse. Braun scored 16 points and had 4 rebounds in the 76-62 victory for Kansas.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) allows student-athletes to profit from name, image and likeness endorsements without jeopardizing their college eligibility.

The NCAA also is allowing athletes to enter into agreements with agents while encouraging them to keep schools informed. The NCAA said schools are responsible “for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.”