WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The preseason accolades are rolling in for Kansas football players, with two running backs being the latest recipients.

Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. were added to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday.

The Doak Walker Award, named after All-America running back Doak Walker, is awarded to the best running back in college football. It is the only collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing.

Neal, a native of Lawrence, returns to the Jayhawks in 2023 after rushing for 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games last season. His best game came against Oklahoma State in 2022, when he rushed for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Neal earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season as he totaled 1,273 all-purpose yards, which included 183 yards and one touchdown receiving.

Hishaw’s 2022 campaign was cut short five games into the season due to injury, but he had a fast start with KU a year ago. In two seasons with the Jayhawks, Hishaw has rushed for 491 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 13 total games.

His best game came against West Virginia last season, a game the Jayhawks won in electric fashion, 55-42. In that game, he rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns, including a season-high 30-yard rush.

The Jayhawks are currently in the middle of fall training camp to prepare for the 2023 season, which starts on Sept. 1 against Missouri State. That game will be broadcast on one of ESPN’s platforms.