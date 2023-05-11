WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A piece of the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks basketball roster is moving on from the program.

Ernest Udeh Jr., a freshman center, entered the transfer portal on Thursday. He was one of three McDonald’s All-Americans in the Jayhawks 2023 class.

The 6-foot-11-inch, 250-pound athlete from Orlando, Florida, was the team’s leader in field goal percentage last season at 76%. He was a bench piece for the team last season, appearing in 30 games but starting none. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

His season high in total points scored was 10 against Seton Hall on Dec. 1. In the Jayhawks’ season-ending loss to Arkansas, he did not score in the five minutes he played.

A former four-star athlete, Udeh was thought to be the guy to step into a bigger role in the Jayhawks frontcourt, which added Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson on May 4.

Coming out of high school, Udeh was ranked the No. 35 player in the nation and the No. 6 center in the country, according to Rivals. He chose Kansas over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan and others.