WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KU’s Gradey Dick returned to Wichita for the barnstorming tour on Saturday. Dick recently declared he would enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

The event took place on the Friends University campus inside the Garvey Center.

Dick was accompanied by most of the Jayhawks roster from this past season as they met fans and held skill competitions.

“It’s super special just to be doing this tour around these three locations, but obviously, a little more special for me to be here in my hometown. Being with this group of guys, kind of really our last time we’re all together in one spot before we head in different directions, so it’s definitely something to cherish for sure,” Dick said.

The barnstorming tour heads to Pittsburg on Sunday. You can see the team at 2 p.m. at Pitt State’s John Lance Arena.