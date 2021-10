Jalen Wilson drives against Nijel Pack during the Sunflower Showdown. (Photo: Scott Weaver/K-State Athletics)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU basketball forward Jalen Wilson was arrested for suspicion of DUI Halloween morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show the redshirt sophomore was arrested around 2 a.m. at 400 W 23rd St. He was released about two hours later.

This is a developing story.