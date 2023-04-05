LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks are saying goodbye to one of their most important players of this past season.

Forward Jalen Wilson used a farewell video to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint. This magical place has changed my life forever, and I will always be appreciative of my time playing with Kansas across my chest. Through the tough times and the brightest days, I could always count on God, my family, and my forever love for KU,” Wilson said in the video. “No matter where life takes me next, I will always have a home in Lawrence.”

Wilson is the second KU prospect to declare for the NBA Draft after freshman forward Gradey Dick declared on Friday, April 31. Dick is expected to be drafted in the first 15 picks of the draft, while Wilson is projected to be a late first or early second-round pick.

The redshirt junior went through the process of the 2022 NBA Draft before returning to Kansas. Scouts reportedly advised the Denton, Texas native to go back to school and show that he could be the number option for the blue blood program to improve his draft stock.

The 6 feet 8 inches forward took over that leadership role for the Jayhawks in his final season in Lawrence by leading the team in points and rebounds per game (20.1, 8.3) while shooting 43% from the field and 34% from three.

Wilson was also a starter on the 2022 national championship team and contributed by averaging 11 points, seven rebounds and shooting 46% from the floor.

Here are the rest of Wilson’s words from his farewell video:

“I want to thank Coach (Bill) Self for believing in me to represent the school, probably on and off the court, and for teaching me the tools to become the greatest player and man I could be. To my family, I want to thank you for always supporting like no other. I owe everything to you all for all the sacrifice you guys made every day. God has blessed me so much this year. I am truly humbled and excited for what He has next for my journey in life beside it. Thank you to all the people who have supported me through this journey. With all that being said, I am declaring for the 2023 NBA draft. Thank you, 10.”