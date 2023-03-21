LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — KU’s Jalen Wilson is a finalist for the 2023 National Player of the Year, and fans have a say on who wins the award.

The other three Naismith Trophy finalists are Purdue’s Zach Edey. Indiana’s Trayce Jackon-Davis, and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme.

Starting March 21, fans can cast their ballot for one of the four finalists on Twitter @MarchMadness and @naismithtrophy or visit naismithfanvote.com. Fans are limited to one vote a day.

Voting ends at 11 a.m. on March 28. The fan vote will account for 5% of the total vote.

KU’s redshirt-junior is the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.1 points per game, rebounds at 8.3 and double-doubles with 12. The Denton, Texas, forward posted three 30-point performances and had 22 games of 20 or more points scored this season, including each of his last seven games.

Wilson is the seventh player in Big 12 history to lead the league in scoring and rebounding in the same season, including the fourth Jayhawk to earn the distinction.

This is a list of Wilson’s 2022-23 Honors:

Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year finalist (1 of 4)

Consensus All-America First Team (to be named, meets all criteria)

USBWA All-America First Team

NABC All-America First Team

Associated Press All-America First Team

USBWA All-District VI Player of the Year

USBWA All-District VI Team

NABC All-District 8 First Team

Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team

Julius Erving Award Finalist (1 of 5)

The Sporting News All-America First Team

Big 12 Player of the Year (unanimous selection)

All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous selection)

Wooden Award Final Ballot (1 of 15)

Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List (1 of 15)

Big 12 Player of the Week (12.5.22)

Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20)

The Naismith Trophy will be announced Sunday, April 2, along with other national awards.

If Wilson wins the award, he would be the third Jayhawk, joining Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).