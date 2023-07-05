WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Big 12 Media Days are going on in Arlington, Texas, this week, and the league’s media representatives voted on preseason awards.

University of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday.

Daniels is the first Jayhawk to be named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and just the second to be named a preseason individual award winner by the Big 12. Former Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Going into his third season with the Jayhawks, Daniels will look to build on an impressive 2022 campaign. He led the Jayhawks to their first 5-0 start since 2008, and despite missing four games with injury, threw for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns.

His crowning jewel of performance came in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, where he threw for 544 yards and five touchdowns in a three-overtime loss to Arkansas.

Heading into 2023, Daniels will have his first opportunity on the field on Friday, Sept. 1, against Missouri State. That game is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. and will show on ESPN+.