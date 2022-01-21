KU’s Kyron Johnson accepts Senior Bowl invite

September 10, 2016: during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Ohio Bobcats played at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — After a standout season for the Jayhawks on the defensive line, super-senior Kyron Johnson accepted an invite on Friday to the Reeses Senior Bowl.

Johnson was voted All-Big 12 Second Team by the league’s coaches and The Associated Press. He finished the 2021 campaign with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, good for first on the team.

Overall, he finished the season with 61 tackles and four forced fumbles, with the fumbles ranking second in the Big 12 Conference.

The Fort Worth, Texas, native is the 38th Jayhawk to be invited to the Senior Bowl, which is held annually in Mobile, Alabama.

Most recently, former Jayhawks Hakeem Adeniji and Azur Kamara, who are both currently in the NFL, were KU players who were invited to the event.

The 2022 Reeses Senior Bowl is in its 73rd season and is a premier showcase for draft prospects looking to make the jump from college to the NFL. Invitees are split into two teams, representing the North and the South, and the two teams are coached by coaching staff from two NFL teams.

The Reeses Senior Bowl is set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 5, from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, and will air on the ESPN family of networks.