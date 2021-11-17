KU’s latest star that caught game-winning catch over Texas lands Applebee’s commercial

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday, KU freshman Jared Casey caught the game-winning touchdown pass to beat Texas for the first Kansas road conference win since 2008. Now, the freshman is partnering with Applebee’s.

The game-winning touchdown came on the first snap Casey had ever played on offense in his college career. On Tuesday, Casey met with a film crew to be featured in a commercial.

“It’s crazy,” Casey said. “This all happened in two days. We’re ready to film, and I’m excited.”

Casey is a native of Plainville and didn’t know if he’d get to play on offense this year. But, he says the company that deals with name, image, and likeness reached out the day after the game.

Ryan Entz, an Applebee’s representative, says they’ve had to wait until athletes graduated to work with them in the past. Thanks to the recent change in rules for college athletes, though, Entz and Casey were able to work together right away.

“It’s such a great story,” Entz said. “First of all, it’s KU beating Texas at Texas. Then, you have Jared. It’s almost like a ‘Rudy’ story. You have this kid who goes out for football, tries his hardest, has no guarantee he’s going to play, and all of a sudden, he does the impossible, makes the winning catch over a Big 12 opponent.”

Casey says he will be getting paid and receiving Applebee’s gift cards in exchange for the commercial.