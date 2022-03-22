ATLANTA, Ga. (WDAF) – The University of Kansas announced that Ochai Agbaji has been named one of four finalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club chose the finalists Tuesday morning.

If the Kansas senior wins the award, he would be the third Jayhawk to win the James A. Naismith Trophy. Danny Manning won the honor in 1988 and Frank Mason III claimed the title in 2017.

Agbaji has some tough competition. He joins finalists Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Keegan Murray of Iowa, and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky. Agbaji is the only senior on the list who is still playing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

A four-year starter for KU, Agbaji has etched his name into the Kansas records book. He holds the record for consecutive games of three-point field goals made at 53. He also ranks 16th on the KU career scoring list with 1,596 points, fourth on the three-point field goals made (241) and fourth on three-point field goals attempted (653).

The four finalists were chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, comprised of leading journalists from around the country, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners, who based their selections on outstanding on-court performances during the 2020-22 college basketball season.

Once again, this year fans will have a say in determining the winner. Starting March 22 fans can visit www.naismithfanvote.com or on Twitter (@MarchMadness and @naismithtrophy) to cast their ballot for one of these four Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy finalists. Voting ends at 5 p.m. CST on March 29 and fans are limited to one vote per day. The fan vote will account for 5% of the total vote.

The 2022 Naismith Trophy winner will be announced on Sunday, April 3, at the Naismith Awards Brunch in New Orleans.

Ochai Agbaji has already received numerous other honors this season, including:

Naismith Trophy Finalist

Consensus All-America First Team

USBWA All-America First Team

NABC All-America First Team

The Athletic All-America First Team

Associated Press All-America First Team

NABC All-District 8 First Team

Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player

Big 12 Championship All-Tournament

Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Bleacher Report All-America First Team

The Sporting News All-America First Team

SI.com All-America Second Team

Big 12 Player of the Year (Big 12 and AP)

All-Big 12 First Team (Big 12 and AP)

Wooden Award Final Ballot (1 of 15)

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Finalist (1 of 5)

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

Co-Big 12 Player of the Week (2.21.22)

Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List (top 10)

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.24.22)

The Sporting News Midseason All-American Second Team

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.17.22)

Big 12 Player of the Week (11.15.21)

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 50)

NABC Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20)

Preseason All-Big 12

The Jayhawks face the Providence Friars in the Sweet 16 Friday evening at 6:29 p.m.