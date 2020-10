LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 15: Running back Pooka Williams Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks runs for 52-yard touchdown past linebacker Tyshon Fogg #8 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — KU running back Pooka Williams is opting out of the rest of the season.

The junior took to his Twitter to make the announcement Monday afternoon.

Family over everything 💜.. I’m going to miss all my guys & coaches, it’s forever Rock Chalk🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/5vV2dFUVuF — PTM✨ (@PookaWilliamsJr) October 19, 2020

In four games this season, Williams rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Head Coach Les Miles also took to social media today to send his support to Williams.

We are praying for @PookaWilliamsJr and his family during this difficult time. Fight like a Jayhawk! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/drav3ba7Vb — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) October 19, 2020

Williams was named Big-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2018 and made First-team All-Big 12 in both 2018 and 2019.