KU’s standout running back returns for Coastal Carolina

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Sophomore running back Pooka Williams will be able to join the team and play in the upcoming game against Coastal Carolina.

Head coach Les Miles spoke with the media Monday about Williams being able to be a part of the game day experience again.

Miles mentions that Williams has not addressed the domestic violence incident that occurred during the off-season, resulting in William’s suspension with his teammates, but that the player will do so eventually.

Still, the Mad Hatter is thrilled to have the Big 12 standout back in action.



“We will have to integrate him into the team yet again. I suspect he will give us some Pooka plays, and we’re looking forward to having him back,” say Miles. “I can tell you that he’s enjoyed by his teammates, and we’ll enjoy him. We’ll enjoy him in the huddle, we’ll enjoy him eating, we’ll enjoy that man.”