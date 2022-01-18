Late-game heroics by Christian Braun seal win for Jayhawks

Kansas forward David McCormack, right, dives over Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) in front of teammate forward Jalen Wilson, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. (KSNW) — In a game that was a tight back-and-forth for a full 40 minutes, Christian Braun scored the final five points, including a three with 13 seconds left, and the Jayhawks took home a win on the road against Oklahoma, 67-64.

“(Ochai) did a really good job getting downhill,” Braun said about his final three with 13 seconds left. “Everyone else stepped up and hit a big shot, so you know, it was my turn. Like I said, (Ochai) made a great play.”

Jalen Wilson was the leading scorer for the Jayhawks, finishing with 16 on a 6-of-11 shooting. Wilson and Braun (15) joined Ochai Agbaji (10) as the only three to score in double digits.

As a team, the Jayhawks shot 46.6% from the field, 44.4% from three. They won a slight edge in the rebounding department, 32-31, although they finished with more turnovers than the Sooners.

Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves, who has averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game, was held in check by the Jayhawks tonight. He finished with just eight points on 4-of-13 shooting, and five rebounds.

The stat line for tonight’s game seems almost identical, which looks eerily similar to how the game actually played out. Both teams shot at a high clip, rebounded well, and forced turnovers on the other team while committing their own.

The line that looks the most confusing is the free-throw discrepancy. The Jayhawks only shot six free throws compared to Oklahoma’s 18.

The Sooners shot a lowly 66.7% from the charity stripe, which would have been a tipping point in the game had they capitalized.

The game stayed tight for the entirety of the first half, which saw very little of Ochai Agbaji, who left the game in the first ten minutes with an injury. He would return before the end of the game, though.

Both teams battled, and a free throw by Mitch Lightfoot would give the Jayhawks a 34-32 lead heading into the locker room.

A bucket by David McCormack, who finished with just six points and four rebounds, at the 19:33 mark of the second half would spark a 10-0 run that saw the Jayhawks jump out to a 44-32 just two minutes later at the 17-minute mark.

Oklahoma would go on 10-0 a run of their own, however, and would cut the lead to just two on a shot from Jordan Goldwire.

Once again, though, it was Christian Braun who stopped the bleeding with a jump shot of his own.

From there, it was back and forth for the final 12 minutes of the game. No team would lead by more than six for the rest of the match, and the Jayhawks edged out the win, 67-64.

Up next, the Jayhawks will travel to Manhattan on Saturday for a showdown with in-state rival Kansas State. The game is set to tip at 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.