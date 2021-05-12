Leipold’s Kansas staff mix of Jayhawks, Buffalo assistants

FILE – This Nov. 30, 2018 file photo shows Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Detroit. Kansas has hired Leipold as its next football coach. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Lance Leipold is keeping on his staff longtime assistant coach Emmett Jones, who had served as the Jayhawks’ interim coach when the program was missing both a football coach and athletic director.

Leipold, who was hired away from Buffalo two weeks ago, announced the majority of his staff on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and defensive coordinator Brian Borland followed Leipold from Division III power Wisconsin-Whitewater to the Division I level, where together they helped to turn around the Bulls program.