Les Miles confident Kansas continues to improve in Year 2

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas may be one of the only schools in the country where three wins was a sign of progress.

That’s how dire of a situation Les Miles walked into a year ago. But the former national championship-winning coach at LSU put together a coaching staff, threw together a last-minute recruiting class and managed to match the Jayhawks’ most wins in a season this decade.

And with some returning talent on both sides of the ball and continuity among his staff, Miles is confident that more progress will be made this season. Kansas opens against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 12.

