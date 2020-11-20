Les Miles makes change to coaching staff

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – AUGUST 31: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks during warm-ups prior to the game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) – Kansas Football head coach Les Miles announced today that offensive line coach Luke Meadows has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.

“We have decided to go in a different direction for the remainder of the season,” said Miles. “I am very appreciative of everything Coach Meadows has done for this program in his two seasons here. I look forward to using our last three games as an opportunity to continue to improve as a team, and believe this decision supports that.”

John Morookian, who serves as a senior offensive analyst, will coach the offensive line for the remainder of the season. Morookian spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Iowa State as a quality control assistant on offense. He has also served as a graduate assistant at Indiana and Toledo, along with the offensive line coach at Tiffin University.