‘Littered with false representations’: KU reacts to NCAA allegations

Kansas head coach Bill Self, right, yells at referee Gerry Pollard, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Kansas defeated Oklahoma 87-70. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The latest domino in the NCAA allegations against the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team fell on Wednesday, in a case that dates back to September of 2019.

On Thursday, the school revealed the NCAA’s formal response on their Office of Public Affairs website.

The NCAA’s response opens up with a statement, which says in part:

“There can be no doubt the men’s basketball allegations are egregious, severe and are of the kind that significantly undermine and threaten the NCAA collegiate model. The institution, in taking its defiant posture in this case, is indifferent to how its alleged violations may have adversely impacted over NCAA institutions who acted in compliance with NCAA legislation.”

The school first received a notice of allegations on September 23, 2019.

The notice included several violations, such as lack of institutional control and a head coach responsibility charge against head coach Bill Self.

Those allegations came to light after a pay for play scheme put forward by former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola, involving guardians of former KU player Billy Preston and current KU forward Silvio De Sousa.

KU released a statement on Thursday as well, in regards to the NCAA’s reply:

“The NCAA enforcement staff’s reply does not in any way change the University of Kansas’ position that the allegations brought against our men’s basketball program are simply baseless and littered with false representations. As the federal trial proved, adidas employees intentionally concealed impermissible payments from the University and its coaching staff. The University has never denied these impermissible payments were made. For the NCAA enforcement staff to allege that the University should be held responsible for these payments is a distortion of the facts and a gross misapplication of NCAA Bylaws and case precedent. In addition, the enforcement staff’s assertion that KU refuses to accept responsibility is wrong. The University absolutely would accept responsibility if it believed that violations had occurred, as we have demonstrated with other self-reported infractions. Chancellor Girod, Jeff Long and KU stand firmly behind Coach Self, his staff and our men’s basketball program, as well as our robust compliance program.”

The NCAA enforcement staff has submitted its reply and statement to a hearing panel of the NCAA Committee on Infractions. A date for that hearing hasn’t been set.