TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball team is flying out of Kansas and preparing for a major championship.

The Jayhawks are leaving from Topeka Regional Airport Wednesday and heading to New Orleans for the Final Four championship. While the team hasn’t made its way through the terminal yet, fans could be seen waiting to cheer the team on around 12:30 p.m.

KU is the only No. 1 seed still standing, and it will be KU’s 16th appearance in the Final Four. The Kansas-Villanova game is scheduled to tip off at 5:09 p.m. CT in New Orleans.

While the Jayhawks play in New Orleans, the City of Lawrence is getting ready for plenty of celebrations. The city predicts thousands will come to businesses around Massachusetts Street just like the previous Sunday.

“We have some people on staff who have been here for over a decade, so they’ve seen some celebrations here and there, but when it comes to something like this, I mean you can prepare as much as possible, but there’s only so much you can do,” Papa Kenos General Manager Dan Luckey said.