McBride, Sherman help No. 17 West Virginia top No. 23 Kansas

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) is defended by West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points, Taz Sherman had a career-best 25 and No. 17 West Virginia beat No. 23 Kansas 91-79.

The Mountaineers never trailed and got off to a good start in a challenging stretch where they will play six straight opponents that are currently ranked.

West Virginia improved to 13-5.

Kansas lost its fifth straight road game. The Jayhawks fell to 12-7.

Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 18 points. David McCormack added 17 points and nine rebounds.

