LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – David McCormack scored all but two of his 23 points after halftime, Marcus Garrett had 17 and Kansas rolled past No. 23 Oklahoma State 78-66 in the Jayhawks’ first game since their Top 25 run ended at 231 consecutive weeks.

Christian Braun added 15 points, Jalen Wilson had 11 and Ochai Agbaji 10 for the Jayhawks.

They forced Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham into committing seven turnovers while committing four fouls, and the Cowboys finished with 18 turnovers.