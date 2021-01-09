McCormack scores 17 as No. 6 Kansas edges Oklahoma, 63-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — David McCormack hit the clinching short hook shot with 12.8 seconds to go, giving the Kansas big man 17 points, and the sixth-ranked Jayhawks edged short-handed Oklahoma 63-59.
Ochai Agbaji added 14 points and Jalen Wilson had nine points 11 boards help Kansas avoid back-to-back losses in Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since the first season under Roy Williams in 1988-89.
Austin Reaves led the Sooners with 20 points and nine rebounds. Oklahoma was playing without Brady Manek and Jalen Hill because of COVID-19 protocols.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘I’m obviously no Alex Trebek’, Ken Jennings on guest-hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ in first teasers
- Nursing home residents ‘ecstatic’ to get vaccine
- Trump faces ‘incitement of insurrection’ impeachment charge
- Prisoners among those to get vaccine next, prompting concern
- Topeka man killed in shootout with officers