McCormack scores 17 as No. 6 Kansas edges Oklahoma, 63-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — David McCormack hit the clinching short hook shot with 12.8 seconds to go, giving the Kansas big man 17 points, and the sixth-ranked Jayhawks edged short-handed Oklahoma 63-59.

Ochai Agbaji added 14 points and Jalen Wilson had nine points 11 boards help Kansas avoid back-to-back losses in Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since the first season under Roy Williams in 1988-89.

Austin Reaves led the Sooners with 20 points and nine rebounds. Oklahoma was playing without Brady Manek and Jalen Hill because of COVID-19 protocols.