LAWRENCE, KANSAS – DECEMBER 14: David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots during the game against the UMKC Kangaroos at Allen Fieldhouse on December 14, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and second-ranked Kansas overwhelmed Kansas City 98-57 on Saturday night in its annual Jayhawk Shootout at the Sprint Center.

Kansas led 43-24 at halftime, built on the advantage early in the second half and never looked back as it gazes toward a potential No. 1 ranking Monday. Javan White and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. scored 12 apiece for the Roos.