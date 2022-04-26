WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the 2022 NCAA national champion Jayhawks team will extend their Barnstorming Tour to include six additional communities, with plans to add additional locations in June and July.

The Barnstorming Tour kicked off this last weekend at Wichita East High School in front of a sold-out venue. Additional dates and locations are below:

Friday, April 29 – Topeka at Washburn University

Saturday, April 30 – Hays at Hays High School

Sunday, May 1 – Overland Park at Blue Valley Northwest High School

Friday, May 6 – Kansas City, MO at Rockhurst High School

Saturday, May 7 – Dodge City as Dodge City Convention Center

Sunday, May 8 – Kansas City at Pembroke Hill School

“What an unbelievable turnout there was in Wichita this past Saturday,” said KU forward Mitch Lightfoot. “Thank you for the tremendous support shown by the greatest fans in the world. We look forward to continuing the tour over the next couple of weeks to celebrate our National Championship with our fans!”

To purchase tickets, or to purchase exclusive Barnstorming Tour apparel, visit barnstormingtour.com. Tickets are expected to sell out online, limited tickets will be made available for purchase day of, if still available.

Admission tickets are all inclusive, but not guaranteed; including autograph signing, meet and greet with the players, a player interactive camp, games and Q&A, along with silent and live auction items straight from the players.