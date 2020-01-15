Moss scores 20 points, No. 6 Kansas beats Oklahoma 66-52

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji (30) drives the ball against Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Isaiah Moss scored 20 points to help No. 6 Kansas beat Oklahoma 66-52.

It was Moss’ first start for the Jayhawks. The graduate transfer had started every game he played the previous two years at Iowa. He stepped in for injured leading scorer Devon Dotson.

Udoka Azubuike had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Marcus Garrett added 15 points for the Jayhawks. Kansas bounced back from a loss to Baylor last Saturday.

Kristian Doolittle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma. The Sooners shot 28% from the field.

Kansas’ Christian Braun (2) is defended by Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Oklahoma’s Brady Manek (35) and Kansas’ Isaiah Moss (4) watch the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Kansas’ Marcus Garrett (0) shoots between Oklahoma’s Jamal Bieniemy (24) and Kristian Doolittle (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Kansas’ Marcus Garrett (0) and Isaiah Moss (4) slap hands during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

