LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas is receiving a generous donation to go towards a major project.

KU Athletics shared in a press release that the Kimbell/Almanza families are donating $10 million to help support the Gateway District project at David Booth Memorial Stadium on KU’s campus. Mike Kimbell and his wife, Michelle, alongside Kay (Kimbell) Almanza and her husband, Dan, have committed to supporting future generations of Jayhawks. The siblings are following in their parents, Charlie and Sharon, footsteps. The Kimbells have supported the university and KU athletics for more than six decades, according to the press release.

“Attending KU football games and supporting KU Athletics were truly some of Mom and Dad’s favorite activities,” Kay Almanza said. “We happily continue where they left off by supporting this exciting project.”

The university announced the $300 million project in August 2023. It estimated construction to begin after the 2023 football season and to be complete by the 2025 season.

“We believe it’s our turn to step up and help KU at this pivotal time,” Mike Kimbell said. “This project is so exciting and worthy of the legacy that Mom and Dad helped create, while also allowing us a chance to be an important part of KU’s future.”

KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said in the release that this donation will mark a big milestone for the Gateway District project. KU Athletics Director Travis Goff expresses his gratitude for the family’s support for student-athletes.

“Mike, Michelle, Kay, and Dan are wonderful friends to KU and passionate advocates for our student-athletes,” Goff said. “We are profoundly grateful for their exceptional generosity, and we are honored to be part of their family’s KU story. It is fitting that this multigenerational Jayhawk family are leaders for this transformative project, while honoring Charlie and Sharon’s enduring legacy.”

The Kimbell family has had ties to KU for four generations.