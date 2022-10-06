LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Ahead of College GameDay’s first-ever time in Lawrence to watch the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy has arrived.

Fans can catch a glimpse of the coveted trophy and get pictures taken with it at two Walmart locations in Lawrence on Friday.

3300 Iowa Street – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

550 Congressional Drive (Near Lawrence Free State High School) – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The trophy, awarded to the winner of the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9, 2023, is handmade from 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel.

It will be on display at the TCU vs. KU game on Saturday, October 8, as part of the trophy’s tour around the country.