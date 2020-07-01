NCAA case against Kansas hoops taken for independent review

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The NCAA’s infractions case against the University of Kansas men’s basketball program has been accepted into a newly created independent investigation process that was created to handle especially complex cases.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process said Wednesday that a referral of the case against the Jayhawks and coach Bill Self had been approved by the infractions referral committee.

It is the first step in a process that was created in August 2018 to deal with select cases and minimize perceived conflicts of interest.

