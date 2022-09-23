LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off an NCAA championship and are preparing to defend their title.
The reigning champions will open with an exhibition match against Pittsburg State on November 3 at home, followed by two home games against Omaha and North Dakota State as they start non-conference play.
On November 15, the Jayhawks will face the Duke Blue Devils on neutral ground in the State Farm Champions Classic.
Big 12 play opens on December 31 when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Sunflower Showdowns are scheduled for January 17 in Manhattan and January 31 in Lawrence.
Full Schedule
- vs Pittsburg State (Exhibition) – November 3 – 7 p.m.
- vs Omaha – November 7 – 7 p.m.
- vs North Dakota State – November 10
- vs Duke (Neutral) – November 15 – 8:30 p.m.
- vs Southern Utah – November 18
- Battler 4 Atlantis – November 23-November 25
- vs Texas Southern – November 28
- Big 12/Big East Battler vs Seton Hall – December 1
- Border Showdown at Missouri – December 10
- vs Indiana – December 17
- vs Harvard – December 22
- vs Oklahoma State – December 31
- at Texas Tech – January 3
- at West Virginia – January 7
- vs Oklahoma – January 10
- vs Iowa State – January 14
- at Kansas State – January 17
- vs TCU – January 21
- at Baylor – January 23
- SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Kentucky – January 28
- vs Kansas State – January 31
- at Iowa State – February 4
- vs Texas – February 6
- at Oklahoma – February 11
- at Oklahoma State – February 14
- vs Baylor – February 18
- at TCU – February 20
- vs West Virginia – February 25
- vs Texas Tech – February 28
- at Texas – March 4
- Big 12 Championship – March 8-March 11 – Kansas City
- NCAA Tournament – March 14-April 3