LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off an NCAA championship and are preparing to defend their title.

The reigning champions will open with an exhibition match against Pittsburg State on November 3 at home, followed by two home games against Omaha and North Dakota State as they start non-conference play.

On November 15, the Jayhawks will face the Duke Blue Devils on neutral ground in the State Farm Champions Classic.

Big 12 play opens on December 31 when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Sunflower Showdowns are scheduled for January 17 in Manhattan and January 31 in Lawrence.

