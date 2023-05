LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas football got a quarterback commit on Monday.

Mike Pauley, a transfer from the University of Nebraska, announced his commitment to Kansas on social media.

Pauley, a three-star quarterback out of high school, is originally from Overland Park, Kansas. He led Blue Valley Northwest to its first-ever state football title in 2021.

Pauley, listed as 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, redshirted in his freshman year with Nebraska and did not take the field.