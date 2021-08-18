New coaches bring renewed energy and pride to KU football team

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks finished practice 11 of fall camp Tuesday. By now, all the players know the new coaches’ likes, dislikes and plans for the season.

No player said anything negative about the coaches, and no one’s body language tipped they were lying.

Head coach Lance Leipold, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and defensive coordinator Brian Borland only had good things to say about the team.

The staff’s biggest desire: consistency.

“We just have to be more consistent and doing things in every phase of the game,” Leipold said. “There’s flashes, and for us, now before kickoff, we’ve got to make sure we keep refining that and see who can consistently do it.”

Kotelnicki emphasized how consistency fits into the program’s new culture.

“A lot of the times, we talk about culture in our program,” Kotelnicki said. “You know, we talk about looking for consistently good, not occasionally great. Division one football, anyone out there is going to show us occasional greatness, but it’s about the people who can consistently be good.”

Multiple players mentioned they love the staff’s attention to detail. It’s not just how they perform on the field. It’s how they’re recovering, eating and letting their minds rest.

“I like it a lot,” safety Kenny Logan Jr. said. “It keeps me disciplined. It keeps me focused. It keeps the guys focused, so I feel like it’s going to be a great way for us to be successful.”

The Jayhawks have four more days of Fall Camp. Their first game is on Sept. 3 against South Dakota.