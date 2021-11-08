New-looked Jayhawks ready for Michigan State in New York

Kansas’ David McCormack (33), Ochai Agbaji (30) and Mitch Lightfoot (44) watch from the bench during the second half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Emporia State Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas returned just about everyone from last year’s NCAA Tournament team. Yet somehow, the third-ranked Jayhawks look completely different heading into Tuesday’s Champions Classic opener against Michigan State in New York City.

Their only significant loss was floor leader and defensive stopper Marcus Garrett. And the Jayhawks replaced him by bringing in a group of transfers led by Arizona State star Remy Martin, along with a group of talented freshmen that could see the floor right away.

Coach Bill Self expects his team to be nervous against the Spartans.

