FORT WORTH, Texas — The Kansas Jayhawks are looking ahead to Saturday following a late-night win over Texas Southern in the Jayhawks’ first round of the NCAA Championship Tournament.

Up next for KU is the Creighton Bluejays. The two teams will tip-off around 1:40 p.m. Saturday inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The two teams have only met once in the NCAA Tournament. It happened in 1974, and the Jayhawks won by a single point. The only other time the two teams played was on Dec. 8, 2020, and KU again topped the Bluejays by one point.

Creighton rallied to beat San Diego State in overtime Thursday night. Freshman Trey Alexander converted a go-ahead, three-point play late in overtime to push the Bluejays to a 72-69 victory.

Fans are still waiting to see if Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds before leaving with a left leg injury, will play in Saturday’s game.

It was a much easier path for KU after tipping late because of overtime in Creighton’s game.

The Jayhawks opened its 50th NCAA Tournament with a lopsided victory.

Remy Martin had 15 points and Christian Braun 14 to pace five Jayhawks scoring in double figures in an 83-56 victory over Texas Southern on Thursday night.

“It was a good team win, certainly one that I’m glad we got, especially in this crazy tournament and this crazy day,” said Kansas coach Bill Self after one of the last of games to finish on a wild opening tourney day when a No. 11 seed, two No. 12s and a No. 15 won games.

Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Texas Southern (19-13), the No. 16 seed which won a First Four game two nights earlier, had its only lead against the Big 12 champs after Bryson Etienne made its first shot of the game.

They got on a roll once the Jayhawks finally got on the board on a tying layup by Dajuan Harris after missing their first three shots. They made their next six shots and soon after that had a stretch of seven makes in a row. There were several highlight dunks throughout the game, and Kansas made 11 3-pointers.

“The first four minutes, everybody was a little nervous, little tight. We loosened up a little bit and started playing well,” Braun said.

“We did a lot of really good things in the first half,” Self said. “I thought we shared it, defended, rebounded the ball pretty well, and after we kind calmed our nerves down a little bit, we were very efficient first half.”

The winner of Saturday’s game will punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 at the United Center in Chicago.