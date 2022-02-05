LAWRENCE, Kan. — A solid performance by Kansas’ Christian Braun led to a Jayhawk drubbing of the eighth-ranked Baylor Bears.

Braun dropped 14 points in the first half, as well as an exciting alley-oop finish that got the crowd on its feet.

Kansas went into the half with a 39-21 lead and never looked back, as they controlled the game from start to finish.

Kansas jumped out to a 12-2 run in the first five minutes of the game. From then on, the Jayhawks controlled the game through rebounding, scoring in transition and capitalizing off of turnovers.

Braun ended the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds. National player of the year candidate, Ochai Agbaji also made his presence felt in his return to the lineup.

He finished with 18 points to go along with 9 boards. Jalen Wilson would round out the scoring load as he tallied 15 points and 7 boards.

Kansas shot 51% from the field while stifling Baylor’s offense, as they only shot 29% on the day, but the story of the game was the Jayhawks dominance inside.

They outscored Baylor 48-26 in the paint.

Kansas is now 19-3 overall, 8-1 in Big 12 play and still number one in the conference.

The Jayhawks have a short turnaround before they head to Austin to face Texas on Monday at 8 p.m. CT.