No. 11 KU without McCormack, Enaruna for Big 12 tourney

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will be without starting center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna for the Big 12 Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

The No. 11 Jayhawks hope to have both players back for next week’s NCAA Tournament.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Tuesday the pair entered the protocol “semi-recently” but did not say whether either tested positive for the virus.

The No. 2 seed Jayhawks open tournament play in Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 25 Oklahoma or Iowa State.

