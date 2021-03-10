No. 11 KU without McCormack, Enaruna for Big 12 tourney

Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) fights for a rebound with Kansas forward David McCormack (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will be without starting center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna for the Big 12 Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

The No. 11 Jayhawks hope to have both players back for next week’s NCAA Tournament.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Tuesday the pair entered the protocol “semi-recently” but did not say whether either tested positive for the virus.

The No. 2 seed Jayhawks open tournament play in Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 25 Oklahoma or Iowa State.