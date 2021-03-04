No. 13 Kansas rallies from 15-point hole, beats UTEP 67-62

LAWRENCE, KS – NOVEMBER 24: A detail of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a basketball ahead of the game between the Rider Broncs and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 24, 2014 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Marcus Garrett scored on a driving layup with 22.4 seconds to go and Dajuan Harris added a pair of clinching free throws as No. 13 Kansas overcame a 15-point second-half deficit and beat UTEP 67-62.

David McCormack scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, and Ochai Agbaji had 19 points as the Jayhawks avoided a rare second loss in Allen Fieldhouse this season in what was supposed to be a Big 12 tourney tune-up.

Bryson Williams led UTEP with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Souley Boum finished with 16 points and six boards.

