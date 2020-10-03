No. 17 Oklahoma State rolls to 47-7 victory over Kansas

Jayhawks

Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) is tackled by Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shane Illingworth threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, Chuba Hubbard ran for 145 yards and two more scores, and No. 17 Oklahoma State was able to rest its starters the final 20 minutes of its 47-7 blowout of Kansas on Saturday.

Tylan Wallace had nine catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Braylon Johnson had four catches for 74 yards and the other passing TD, as the Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) built a 31-0 lead by halftime and never looked back.

Kansas (0-3, 0-2) finished with just 193 yards of total offense.

